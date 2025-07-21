WANTED: Police searching for 34-year-old after allegations of theft, burglary and robbery including in Northampton

James Michael Freeland.
A 34-year-old man is wanted by police after allegations of theft, burglary and robbery, including in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find James Michael Freeland.

Officers would like to speak to Freeland in connection with allegations of theft, burglary and robbery, including one alleged offence which occurred in Northampton on July 3.

Anyone who has seen Freeland, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000392419, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers.

