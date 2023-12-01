WANTED: Police searching for 24-year-old with links to Northampton after assault allegations

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after assault allegations.

Valdi Isankovs, aged 24 and with links to the Northampton area, is wanted in connection with allegations of assault following several incidents in Northampton this year.

