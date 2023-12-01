WANTED: Police searching for 24-year-old with links to Northampton after assault allegations
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after assault allegations.
Valdi Isankovs, aged 24 and with links to the Northampton area, is wanted in connection with allegations of assault following several incidents in Northampton this year.
Anyone who has seen Isankovs or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org) quoting incident number: 23000605391.