WANTED: Police searching for 18-year-old with links to Northampton after allegations he breached bail

Lee Venni is wanted by police.

An 18-year-old, with links to Northampton, is wanted by police after an allegation he has breached bail conditions.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Lee Venni.

Officers would like to speak to the 18-year-old in connection with an allegation that he has breached his court bail conditions.

Anyone who has seen Venni or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000010509.