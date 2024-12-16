WANTED: Police search for 23-year-old woman after racially aggravated public order incident in Northampton

Have you seen Ann Marie Cash?
A 23-year-old woman is wanted by police after a racially aggravated public order incident in Northampton.

Ann Marie Cash, who is of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an investigation into a racially aggravated public order in Newnham Road, Northampton, in July 2023, and failing to compile with a community order requirement.

Anyone who has seen Cash or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111quoting incident number: 23000468534.

