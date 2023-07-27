News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police on the hunt for woman in connection with alleged robbery in Northampton

Alleged incident dates back to 2020
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

A 34-year-old woman is wanted by police in connection with an alleged robbery in Northampton.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Roxana Paun, who has links to the West Midlands.

Police want to speak to her in connection with an allegation of robbery in St Peter’s Way car park, Northampton, which occurred on December 15, 2020.

Anyone who has seen Paun should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 20000642895.