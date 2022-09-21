Police targeting a crackdown on violent crime in Northampton have released pictures of four men wanted in connection with serious assaults in the area.

Leons Svans, aged 26, is wanted following an attack of an emergency worker in January 2022 while 35-year-old James Walsh is wanted in connection with an assault in July this year.

John Morgan, aged 37, is also wanted in connection with an assault in April 2021 while 36-year-old Codrin Purcariu is wanted in connection with an assault in December 2021.

Police are asking for information about Walsh (top left), Morgan (top right) Svans (bottom left) and Purcariu (bottom right) who are wanted in connection with assaults.

All four are said to have links to the area.

Anyone with information on either man can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident numbers 22000296905 for Svans, 22000533231 for Walsh, 22000137632 for Morgan and 22000464650 for Purcariu.

Tackling serious violence is one of the force’s Matters of Priority identified by Chief Constable Nick Adderley as part of a three-year plan.

The latest week of action, led by Chief Inspector James Willis, is aimed at raising awareness of work going on across the county to tackle serious violence, both from an enforcement point of view, but also from a preventative one.

CI Willis said: “This 12-week campaign has highlighted all four of Northamptonshire Police’s priorities – drug harm, violence against women and girls, serious and organised crime, and serious violence.

“This week focuses on serious violence and a whole calendar of events is planned to highlight the work going on to tackle this issue.”

During the week of action, various enforcement operations are planned as well as more day-to-day activity including knife amnesties, test purchase operations and school visits.

Kicks is a programme which aims to use the reach and appeal of the Premier League and network of professional football clubs to regularly engage children and young people in football, sport and personal development.

CI Willis added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to ask that any members of the public who may have information relating to serious violence in their community, to contact us.