A Northampton man is wanted by police over theft offences, which happened last year.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Joseph Mills.

Officers would like to speak to Mills, whose last known address was in Northampton, in connection with theft offences which took place in March and December of last year.

Joseph Mills is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.