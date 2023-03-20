News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police looking for Northampton man, 32, over theft offences

The offences happened in March and December 2022

By Carly Odell
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT- 1 min read
A Northampton man is wanted by police over theft offences, which happened last year.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Joseph Mills.

Officers would like to speak to Mills, whose last known address was in Northampton, in connection with theft offences which took place in March and December of last year.

Joseph Mills is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone who sees Mills, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000708325.