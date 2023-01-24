WANTED: Police looking for 18-year-old after theft in Northampton
The incident happened in October last year
An teenager is wanted by police after a theft in Northampton in 2022.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 18-year-old Joshua Lake.
Officers want to speak to Lake in connection with a theft in Northampton in October last year.
Anyone who sees Lake, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000606729.