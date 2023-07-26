WANTED: Police hunting for Northampton man after he failed to appear at court
The 27-year-old is wanted on warrant
A Northampton man is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court,
Jack Patrick Devine is wanted on warrant after failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 4, after failing to comply with a post-custodial supervision order. Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who has seen the 27-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000410650.