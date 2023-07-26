News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police hunting for Northampton man after he failed to appear at court

The 27-year-old is wanted on warrant
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read

A Northampton man is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court,

Jack Patrick Devine is wanted on warrant after failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 4, after failing to comply with a post-custodial supervision order. Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the 27-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000410650.