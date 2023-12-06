WANTED: Police hunt man, 40, in connection with allegation of assault in Northampton
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Andrew Kenneth Williamson, who has links to the Northampton and Milton Keynes area.
Officers would like to speak to the 40-year-old in connection with an allegation of assault following an incident in Northampton on November 4 this year.
Anyone who has seen Williamson or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)
Please quote incident number 23000684640 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.