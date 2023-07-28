WANTED: Police hunt for woman, 48, after alleged robbery in Northamptonshire village
The alleged incident dates back to October last year
A 48-year-old woman is wanted by police after an allegation of robbery in a Northamptonshire village.
Officers want to speak to Lisa Salmon, who has links to the West Midlands, in connection with an allegation of robbery at a residential address in Earls Barton, which occurred on October 22, last year.
Anyone who has seen Salmon should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000616496.