WANTED: Police hunt for three people in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information about three people wanted on recall to prison.

Thorhijar Marchant, aged 22, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall for failing to meet licence requirements in relation to a sentence imposed for assaulting a police officer.

Thorhijar Marchant (right), Danielle Prosser (top left) and Jonathon Russell (bottom left)

He is known to have links to the Northampton and Kettering areas.

Danielle Prosser, aged 32, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall after breaching licence conditions imposed in relation to a theft offence for which she was sentenced in May this year.

Prosser is from Wellingborough and is thought to be in the area.

Leicestershire man Jonathon Russell, aged 39, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall for failing to abide by the conditions of a sentence imposed for an offence of malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marchant, Prosser, or Russell should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating the relevant incident number: