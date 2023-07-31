News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police hunt 48-year-old man after alleged robbery in Northamptonshire town

Call 101 if you know where he is
Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

A man is wanted by police after an allegation of robbery in a Northamptonshire town.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Everett, aged 48, who has links to Towcester, in connection with an allegation of robbery in Northampton Road, Towcester, which occurred on March 9, this year.

Anyone who has seen Everett or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000224857.