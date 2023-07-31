WANTED: Police hunt 48-year-old man after alleged robbery in Northamptonshire town
Call 101 if you know where he is
A man is wanted by police after an allegation of robbery in a Northamptonshire town.
Officers are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Everett, aged 48, who has links to Towcester, in connection with an allegation of robbery in Northampton Road, Towcester, which occurred on March 9, this year.
Anyone who has seen Everett or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000224857.