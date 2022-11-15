News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police appeal for information on whereabouts of 25-year-old with links to Northampton

Man being sought after allegedly breaching conditions of licence also has connections in Wiltshire

By Kevin Nicholls
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Nicusor Lutic, who is wanted after allegedly breaching conditions of his licence. The 25-year-old — who also uses the name Lutic Nisusor — is said to have links to the Northampton area and also to Salisbury in Wiltshire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Lutic, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 using incident number 22000596862.”

Police in Northampton want to find Nicusor Lutic.