WANTED: Northamptonshire Police searching for 24-year-old in connection with stalking allegations
A 24-year-old man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with stalking allegations.
Christian Davies is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of stalking.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the 24-year-old.
Anyone who knows where Davies is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000704285.