WANTED: Northampton man hunted by police after being charged with drugs possession

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Jason Brittain is wanted by police.

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face drugs charges.

Jason Brittain, aged 42, failed to appear before magistrates on Tuesday (April 23), after being charged on November 4 last year with going equipped for theft, possession of a Class A drug – heroin and possession of a Class B drug - cannabis.

Anyone who has seen Brittain or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000236137.