WANTED: Northampton man hunted by police after being charged with drugs possession
Call police on 101
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face drugs charges.
Jason Brittain, aged 42, failed to appear before magistrates on Tuesday (April 23), after being charged on November 4 last year with going equipped for theft, possession of a Class A drug – heroin and possession of a Class B drug - cannabis.
Anyone who has seen Brittain or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000236137.