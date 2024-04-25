WANTED: Northampton man hunted by police after being charged with drugs possession

Jason Brittain is wanted by police.

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face drugs charges.

Jason Brittain, aged 42, failed to appear before magistrates on Tuesday (April 23), after being charged on November 4 last year with going equipped for theft, possession of a Class A drug – heroin and possession of a Class B drug - cannabis.

