WANTED: Northampton man charged with rape hunted by police after failing to attend court
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
A Northampton man, charged with rape, is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court.
Victor Braga failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court on December 11 last year, after being charged with rape of a woman on December 22, 2020.
The 29-year-old, who has links to Northampton is now being hunted by police.
Anyone who has seen Braga or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000760940.