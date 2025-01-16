WANTED: Northampton drug dealer jailed after failing to appear at court

A Northampton drug dealer, who was sentenced to a prison term in his absence, is now wanted by police.

Dan Stanescu, previously of Hunter Street, Northampton, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 43-year-old was due to appear before Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on July 2 last year, after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug – namely cocaine.

Stanescu was sentenced in his absence to three years and four months’ in prison and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone who has seen Stanescu or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 24000389760.

