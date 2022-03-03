Police are hunting a 41-year-old man wanted on charges of indecent assault and gross indecency.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Karl Thomas Campy when he failed to appear at court in Northampton last year.

Campy could be in Stoke-on-Trent and also has links to Nottingham.

Karl Thomas Campy is wanted over allegations of sexual assault on a child in Northamptonshire. Photo: Northamptonshire Police