Wanted man has links to Corby and Kettering
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:07 am
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a wanted man who has links to Corby and Kettering.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Connor Gallacher, 20, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 24 last year in connection with an assault on January 5, 2021.
Gallacher’s current location is not known.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”