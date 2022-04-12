Wanted man has links to Corby and Kettering

Connor Gallacher

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a wanted man who has links to Corby and Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An arrest warrant has been issued for Connor Gallacher, 20, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 24 last year in connection with an assault on January 5, 2021.

Gallacher’s current location is not known.