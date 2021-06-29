Wanted man arrested after turning up to watch Northampton police tow away cloned BMW

A Northampton man who turned up to gawp at police towing away a cloned BMW found himself the centre of attention.

Onlookers gathered to watch a BMW wearing fake plates being hauled on to the back of a truck after being parked in Northampton on Saturday (June 26).

But alert officers spotted that one of the crowd was a 24-year-old male with a warrant on his head for breaching a court order — so they nicked him, too!

Police seized the uninsured BMW after it was tracked down using ANPR cameras

The cloned BMW was tracked moving around the town using ANPR cameras and removed as it was uninsured.