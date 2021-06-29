Wanted man arrested after turning up to watch Northampton police tow away cloned BMW
ANPR hit on car with fake plates leads to bonus find
A Northampton man who turned up to gawp at police towing away a cloned BMW found himself the centre of attention.
Onlookers gathered to watch a BMW wearing fake plates being hauled on to the back of a truck after being parked in Northampton on Saturday (June 26).
But alert officers spotted that one of the crowd was a 24-year-old male with a warrant on his head for breaching a court order — so they nicked him, too!
The cloned BMW was tracked moving around the town using ANPR cameras and removed as it was uninsured.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed enquiries are still ongoing to identify the driver.