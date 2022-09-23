WANTED: Faces of seven men and one woman Northamptonshire Police want to find in connection with violent crime or weapons offences
Mugshots circulated as part of Matters of Priority crackdown
These are the faces of seven men and one woman currently wanted by police targeting a crackdown on violent crime in Northamptonshire.
Tackling serious violence is one of the force’s Matters of Priority identified by Chief Constable Nick Adderley — alongside drug harm, violence against women and girls and serious and organised crime — as part of a three-year plan.
Anyone who sees any of the eight, or has information about their whereabouts, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using the relevant incident number found in the photo’s caption.