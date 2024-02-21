WANTED: 43-year-old Daventry man failed to appear at court to face drugs charges
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
A 43-year-old Daventry man is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court to face drugs charges.
Christopher Hankins who has links to Daventry, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 2 this year, after being charged with cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B drug on August 3, 2023.
Anyone who has seen Hankins or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000002572.