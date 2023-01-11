WANTED: 35-year-old Northampton man is subject of police hunt after missing court appearance

Northamptonshire Police is looking for Lucian Cheptanariu who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 35-year-old of Northampton failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 30 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class B drug on April 7, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Cheptanariu or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000701165