WANTED: 35-year-old Northampton man is subject of police hunt after missing court appearance

He was charged with drug possession last year

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Northamptonshire Police is looking for Lucian Cheptanariu who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 35-year-old of Northampton failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 30 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class B drug on April 7, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Cheptanariu or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000701165

Police are looking for Lucian Cheptanariu. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.