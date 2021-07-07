WANTED: 31-year-old Kettering man in connection with incident where police were threatened
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this man is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:32 am
A 31-year-old Kettering man is wanted by police in connection with an incident where police officers were threatened.
Sean McCulloch, 31, is being sought in connection with an incident in Kettering where officers were threatened yesterday (July 6).
McCulloch's last known address is Wellington Street, Kettering.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who knows where McCulloch is, or who sees him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000377247."