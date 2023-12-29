WANTED: 28-year-old with links to Northampton failed to appear at court to face drugs charges
He was charged with possession with intent to supply
A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face drugs charges.
Daniel Huni, aged 28, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January, after being charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug and possession/control of identity documents with intent.
Anyone who has seen Huni or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000023557.