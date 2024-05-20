WANTED: 28-year-old with links to Northampton facing drugs charges
A 28-year-old man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear at court to face drugs charges.
Daniel Huni failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 12, 2023, after being charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug - cannabis, possession of a Class A drug - cocaine and possession/control of identity documents with intent.
Anyone who has seen Huni should call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000023557.