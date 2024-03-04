WANTED: 27-year-old Northampton man hunted by police after class A drugs charges
He failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with class A drugs offences
A 27-year-old Northampton man is wanted by police following class A drugs charges.
Jonathan Clouden is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.
Clouden, who has links to Northampton, failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court after being charged with Class A drugs offences.
Anyone who has seen Clouden or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000138470.