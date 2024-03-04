News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: 27-year-old Northampton man hunted by police after class A drugs charges

He failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with class A drugs offences
Jonathan Clouden is wanted by police.Jonathan Clouden is wanted by police.
A 27-year-old Northampton man is wanted by police following class A drugs charges.

Jonathan Clouden is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Clouden, who has links to Northampton, failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court after being charged with Class A drugs offences.

Anyone who has seen Clouden or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000138470.