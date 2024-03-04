WANTED: 27-year-old Northampton man hunted by police after class A drugs charges

Jonathan Clouden is wanted by police.

A 27-year-old Northampton man is wanted by police following class A drugs charges.

Jonathan Clouden is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clouden, who has links to Northampton, failed to appear before Northampton Crown Court after being charged with Class A drugs offences.