Wallet returned to rightful owner thanks to good Samaritan who challenged thief in Northampton supermarket
A wallet has been returned to its rightful owner thanks to a good Samaritan who challenged a thief in a Northampton supermarket.
A man in his 70s was shopping in Iceland in St Peter’s Way on December 14 last year, when his wallet was stolen from his pocket.
The thief was Florin Lacatus, aged 50, of Kingsland Avenue, and he was challenged by a member of the public who had spotted the theft take place.
The good Samaritan was a Northampton man who approached Lacatus and asked him to return the wallet.
Lacatus then attacked the younger man, knocking him to the side and causing him to hit his shoulder and back. Thankfully, the man was not seriously injured.
Lacatus ran from the store but was located by police officers who arrested him. The wallet was returned to its rightful owner.
Response officer PC Lewis Hayman said: “I am really pleased with the positive outcome on this crime and that the victim had his wallet and money returned to him.
“I’d also like to thank the member of the public who stepped in to help and challenge Lacatus when so many people would have just looked the other way. He showed great community spirit.
“I hope Lacatus reflects on his behaviour and decides to make better choices in the future.”
Lacatus pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of assault. He was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 10) to 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.