Vulnerable man punched outside Kettering pub

The Earl of Dalkeith

Police have released a description of a woman who they say punched a vulnerable man outside a Kettering pub.

Today (October 20) officers appealed for information after the incident outside the Earl of Dalkeith on Monday, September 27.

The victim, described as 'vulnerable', was outside the Dalkeith Place pub between midday and 3pm when he was approached by a woman who punched him in the face, causing minor injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "The woman is described as in her mid 50s, with short dark hair.

"She wore a woolly hat, dark jacket and jeans, and was with a man who wore glasses.