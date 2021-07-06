Volvo driver 'in his 40s' hurls racist abuse during road-rage row on main route through Northampton village
Woman's Audi tailgated, flashed then kicked during late-night incident on A508 near Roade
Detectives are hunting a Volvo driver who yelled racial abuse at a woman and kicked her car door during a late-night road-rage incident near Northampton.
They also want witnesses or other road-users with dashcam footage to come forward over the incident which happened shortly before midnight on May 28, on the A508 in Roade.
Officers say the Volvo driver — believed to be in his 40s with dark hair — tailgated the woman's Audi on Northampton Road and flashed headlights before pulling alongside.
Releasing details of the incident to the media for the first time today (July 6), a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The male driver of the gold Volvo V60 shouted racial insults towards the female driver, then drove off briefly before forcing the other driver to stop.
"He got out of the car and attempted to open the grey Audi A3's door, before kicking it causing damage."
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using incident number 21000308054.