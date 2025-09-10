Volunteers pledge extra hours so minibus can help keep people in Northampton safe for longer over summer

Volunteers have been putting in extra hours to keep people in Northampton safe this summer, as part of a campaign being led locally by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The Northampton Guardians and Kettering Street Pastors, who use Danielle Stone’s Safer Nights Out (SNO) Vans in both towns, have pledged more than 300 combined extra volunteer hours.

They’ve used the customised minibuses to offer warmth, water, phone charging facilities, first aid and emotional support to help anyone who feels vulnerable at more events.

Those include the Women’s Rugby World Cup Fan Zone, A-Level results night, Kettering Carnival and upcoming Fresher’s Week.

The Commissioner's Safer Nights Out van parked at the Market Square.

Efforts form part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Summer initiative, which is being led locally by Danielle’s office.

It means between June 30 and September 30 there’s been increased prevention activity across the county to make communities safer for everyone.

Danielle Stone said: “The Northampton Guardians and Kettering Street Pastors have made a real difference this summer making our towns feel safer.

“Volunteers play a vital role in supporting policing by acting as the eyes and ears of their communities.

The Northampton Guardians and West Northamptonshire Council Community Safety staff.

“The SNO Vans are great assets to our towns, and I am so pleased to hear that they have helped, and continue to help, so many people.”

In Northampton, the Guardians have put in 293 extra volunteer hours, on top of the 3,508 they’ve done so far this year.

The Northampton SNO van has been a fixture in the town’s night time economy since 2021, operating on Friday and Saturday nights, near Bridge Street, with a team of 15 volunteers.

But for the Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures the minibus has been parked on the Market Square to support with the fan zone where supporters have been watching live sport on the big screen.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of the volunteers from the Northampton Guardians as well as the wider community, whose dedication has made such a positive impact this summer.

“Their commitment to giving up extra time has helped keep our town centre welcoming and safe during the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“I also want to recognise the continued hard work of our Community Safety and Engagement team, who play a crucial role in supporting these efforts and ensuring the wellbeing of our residents and visitors. This joined-up approach shows the strength of partnership and pride we share across West Northamptonshire.”

Gill Goodship, one of the Northampton Guardians, said: “Our team has worked tirelessly this summer and we will continuously be there to keep supporting others in vulnerable situations while preventing harm and risks from escalating.”

In Kettering, the Street Pastors have dedicated over 1,000 hours of their time so-far this year – adding an extra 72 on top for summer.

They use the second SNO Van, which was launched in the town back in 2023.

Scott Barber, one of the Pastors, added: “We proudly work in Kettering to help people enjoying a night out stay aware, stay together, and get home safe.”

The Kettering Street Pastors have 13 years of experience patrolling the town on Saturdays, Bank Holidays and payday Fridays, with 65 volunteers.

Kerry Purnell, North Northamptonshire Council’s assistant director for communities and leisure, said: “Working with our partners to make our streets safer is a priority for us and we would like to thank all of the volunteers who have given so much of their time to this cause.

“Collaborating like this can make such a big difference to our residents.”

If you need help

If you need help on a night out, speak to venue or door staff, Street Pastors, the Northampton Guardians, or police officers.

If you see any behaviours that concern you on a night out, tell venue staff immediately or call the police.

Report non-emergency crime via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, or in an emergency, always call 999.