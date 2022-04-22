Volunteers needed in Northampton and Kettering to check on welfare of people in custody

Volunteers are needed to join Northamptonshire’s Independent Custody Visiting scheme.

The scheme requires volunteers to visit custody centres to report on the welfare of detainees to check that they are receiving their rights and entitlements and that the conditions they are being held in are satisfactory.

Police, fire and crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “It is an important part of our work to provide independent scrutiny so that communities have confidence in their local police service.

Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) are needed across Northamptonshire.

"The scheme offers mutual protection to detainees and the police, and reassurance to the community.

“We rely on volunteers for the ICV scheme to run effectively, and I am grateful to those that have continued to provide community oversight and check on the welfare of detainees through the challenges of the pandemic these past two years.”

Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) visit the Criminal Justice Centre in Northampton or the Weekley Woods Justice Centre in Kettering in pairs, where they arrive unannounced and speak to detainees in their cells.

Detainees are asked if they have been given and understood their rights, if their medical needs are being met and if specific requirements for vulnerable detainees are being provided.

Any issues raised are reported to the custody inspector and the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner.

Ellen, who has been an ICV for five years, visits custody once a month and said she really enjoys the experience.

She said: “I would most definitely encourage anyone to become an ICV. It’s a rewarding feeling that we have given some support and help when people can be feeling at their most vulnerable.”

Anyone interested in joining the scheme must live or work in Northamptonshire and be aged 18 or above. A training programme is provided and regular meetings are held so that ICVs get the opportunity to raise any concerns.

With ethnic minority groups currently underrepresented, the scheme is keen to improve the diversity of the group of ICVs to better support the force’s learning.

It is essential that applicants can be impartial, objective and non-judgemental, and be able to communicate effectively with people from diverse backgrounds.

The deadline for applications is May 11, 2022.