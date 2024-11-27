Voi e-scooter rider hospitalised after serious rush hour collision in Northampton

A Voi e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital after a serious rush-hour collision in Northampton.

The collision happened in Barrack Road, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday (November 26).

Police say the driver of a black Audi A6 and the rider of a Voi e-scooter were in collision. Police also confirmed the rider of the scooter – a man in his 30s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Two men aged 24 and 21 from Northampton have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody, police confirmed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe Barrack Road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000704832.