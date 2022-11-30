Violent Northampton robbery sees shop security guard struck with wine bottle twice

Three men have been imprisoned after robbing a Northampton store of over £170 in cigarettes.

Paul Duke, aged 43, of no fixed abode; Simon Boswell, aged 40, of Candace Court and Oliver Davidson, aged 32, of Edgehill Road all appeared at Northampton Court on Tuesday, November 29 after pleading guilty to robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duke also pleaded guilty to wounding without intent, Boswell to common assault and Davidson to burglary.

Paul Duke, aged 43, Simon Boswell, aged 40, and Oliver Davidson, aged 32, were sentenced at Northampton Court on Tuesday, November 29.

The court heard that the group entered a store in Limehurst Square on July 6, 2022 at around 8pm.

CCTV footage showed Boswell jumping over the shop counter to open the staff gate and let Duke behind the till with bags before they pushed a member of staff out of the way and began helping themselves to cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Bannister, prosecuting, said Boswell then jumped back onto the counter as if to leave but a security guard grabbed him as he jumped down, causing them both to fall over.

CCTV footage showed another security guard grabbing Davidson. This prompts Duke to strike the guard to the head twice with a wine bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guard released Davidson, who then fled. Both Boswell and Duke spat on the guards they struggled with, the court heard.

Police arrived and arrested Duke and Boswell before later arresting Davidson at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bannister said the security guard who suffered blows to the head had to have butterfly stitches in two open wounds to the head.

A statement provided by the victim said the robbery left him feeling anxious with less confidence, which has put a strain on his personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson was on bail for this robbery when he committed a further offence of burglary at the Duston Sports Centre on October 30.

The court heard that Davidson had triggered an alarm at 1.45am and police arrived to find a smashed glass fire door and the bar had been ransacked. Police arrested him after finding him hiding in a nearby bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boswell has convictions for 59 offences, including four previous convictions for robbery. During this latest robbery, he was on community order for theft.

Duke has previous convictions of theft and burglary and was on a community order for theft and battery when he committed this robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson had no previous convictions.

Micaila Williams, defending Duke, said that he pleaded guilty on the basis that minimal force was used. She described the attack as “an instinctive reaction” and the victim did not suffer grave injuries as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that substance and alcohol abuse was a significant factor of Duke’s offending.

Liam Muir, defending Boswell and Davidson, said Boswell did not engage with staff but went straight for the cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Muir said that Boswell had curbed his offending significantly in the last five years but, after his father and sister died, he fell back into drugs.

In mitigation for Davidson, Mr Muir said his mother passed away this year and Davidson is the only support his father has, who suffers with health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad