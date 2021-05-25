Violent disorder erupts between armed gang in Northampton street

A fight broke out between a group of people of people in Kingsthorpe last week with some of them armed with weapons.

The violent disorder took place on Sunday, May 16 at around 6.45pm when police received reports of a large group of people fighting in the area.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Damage was caused to a black Vauxhall Astra which then left the scene and was later located by officers."

A gang of armed people were reported to be fighting on Cranford Road in Kingsthorpe.