Violent and dangerous man who kidnapped and raped a woman in a cellar in Northampton jailed for 15 years

Simon Turay

A man who raped a woman after holding her against her will, and harassed another woman, has been given an extended sentence totalling 15 years.

Last year, Northamptonshire Police said they received a report from a woman who told officers she had been approached by a man four days earlier in Northampton, who made her go with him to a cellar where he pulled off her clothes before raping her.

The woman also reported that the man had robbed her, taking cash from her.

An investigation was launched by the force’s dedicated rape investigation team, SOLAR, with Simon Turay, aged 47, identified as the suspect.

He was arrested at the home of a second woman who he was banned from contacting or approaching under a restraining order made previously.

Turay went on to be charged with rape, kidnap and robbery against the first woman, and two counts of harassment and one of common assault against the second woman.

As the rape case progressed towards trial, Turay again breached the restraining order by calling the second woman and trying to tell her what to say in court.

This led to a third charge of harassment, as well as one count of intending to pervert the course of justice, Northamptonshire Police said.

Turay, of no fixed address, admitted the harassment, assault and perverting the course of justice charges, but went to trial on the rape, kidnap and robbery offences.

At Northampton Crown Court on May 21 this year, he was found guilty of all three counts.

Returning to the same court on Thursday, July 31, Turay was given an extended sentence totalling 15 years for the rape.

Used for criminals convicted of specific offences who are deemed to be dangerous, Turay’s extended sentence comprises 11 years’ imprisonment and a further four years on licence, the police statement said.

He also received one year’s imprisonment for the kidnap, and 30 months each for the robbery and perverting the course of justice, all to be served concurrently.

A further charge of giving a false statement, which Turay had denied, was discharged.

Turay was also given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the rape survivor by any means or from entering Northampton town centre, and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to guard against future offending.

Conditions of this include that he must tell police about any future potential partner so they can be made aware of his criminal convictions.

Speaking afterwards, joint investigating officer Detective Constable Harriet Stevenson, of SOLAR, said: “Simon Turay has a long background of violent offending against women, and the ordeal he subjected the rape survivor to was nothing short of horrific.

“Turay’s actions on May 21 last year were predatory, entitled and threatening, and I’m really pleased he has received a significant prison sentence which reflects his dangerousness.

“The survivor’s courage in reporting him to police has ensured he has been brought to justice, and I would like to thank her for her bravery and for placing her trust in us. I hope this sentence brings her some comfort as she continues to heal.”

She added her thanks to fellow investigator, Detective Constable Hayley Reed.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk/RO

Find advice and support, including steps you can take if you’re not yet ready to make a report to police, here.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965 for free, confidential support.