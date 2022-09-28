VIDEO: Watch as transit van is 'deliberately' set on fire and left to burn in built-up area of Northampton

Emergency services were called to a deliberate van fire in a built-up area of Northampton on Sunday night (September 25).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to reports of a vehicle on fire in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe just after 8pm on Sunday.

The crew, from The Mounts, say they arrived to find a transit van on fire, and two firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The incident was recorded and uploaded to Tik Tok by a passerby.

NFRS left the scene at just after 9pm. Fire crews say they believe that the fire was started deliberately and Northamptonshire Police has been informed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.