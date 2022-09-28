VIDEO: Watch as transit van is 'deliberately' set on fire and left to burn in built-up area of Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses
Emergency services were called to a deliberate van fire in a built-up area of Northampton on Sunday night (September 25).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to reports of a vehicle on fire in Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe just after 8pm on Sunday.
The crew, from The Mounts, say they arrived to find a transit van on fire, and two firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
NFRS left the scene at just after 9pm. Fire crews say they believe that the fire was started deliberately and Northamptonshire Police has been informed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
"All reports will be kept strictly confidential and anonymous. Alternatively, any information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111. Incident number: 22000559939."