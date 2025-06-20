VIDEO: Police cordon off busy Northampton road following incident
A busy road in Northampton has been cordoned off by police this evening (Friday, June 20) following an ongoing incident.
Northamptonshire Police have taped off part of the Wellingborough Road (A4500), from Victoria Road towards Abington Square.
Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 10pm and saw a heavy police presence, a fire engine and other vehicles within the cordon.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.
Northants Police have been contacted for comment.