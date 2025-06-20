VIDEO: Police cordon off busy Northampton road following incident

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 22:38 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
A busy road in Northampton has been cordoned off by police this evening (Friday, June 20) following an ongoing incident.

Northamptonshire Police have taped off part of the Wellingborough Road (A4500), from Victoria Road towards Abington Square.

Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 10pm and saw a heavy police presence, a fire engine and other vehicles within the cordon.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Northants Police have been contacted for comment.

