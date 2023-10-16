VIDEO: Northampton woman, aged 20, who went viral after attacking Asda worker in shocking fancy dress prank avoids jail
A 20-year-old woman from Northampton who went viral after attacking an Asda worker while dressed as ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ has avoided prison.
Sophie Roberts, of Merthyr Road, Northampton was in fancy dress when she was filmed attacking an Asda employee at the supermarket’s site in Clapham, London in July 2021.
It has been reported in the national press that Roberts and the group she was with, who are also from Northampton, were notorious for recording pranks and uploading their videos to social media.
The viral video shows Roberts kick a helpless Asda worker before Josh McDonald, of Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, who was dressed as ‘Spiderman’, kick then punch the female victim unconscious.
Roberts pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm (ABH) on April 3 and was sentenced on October 6 at Kingston Crown Court (KCC).
She was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in a youth offender’s institution suspended for 24 months. And she must complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirements and 50 hours of unpaid work over the next 18 months, according to KCC.
McDonald pleaded guilty to violent disorder and occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), according to KCC. He was sentenced at KCC in June to six years and six months in prison. He will be monitored for a further three years and six months at the end of his sentence.
Rikki McKenzie, also of Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. The 37-year-old was sentenced at KCC in June to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.
George O'Boyle, of Victoria, Surbiton pleaded guilty to violent disorder. The 30-year-old was jailed for a total of 26 months.