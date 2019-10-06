Video footage emerges of men trashing shop in Northampton town centre

Video footage has emerged on social media of a four men trashing the O2 shop in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened at 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon, October 6.

The men’s faces are clearly visible and after smashing up the store they then run off with one of the phone displays.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media of a robbery at the O2 shop in Abington Street, Northampton.

“Officers were called to this incident at 2.20pm today (Sunday, October 6), when four offenders entered the shop and made off with a display board. This was later abandoned and returned to the shop.

“Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number: 252 of 6/10/1,” the spokesman said.