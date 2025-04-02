VIDEO: Car crash between Hyundai and Mercedes on busy road in Northampton leaves 80-year-old man hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital following a serious car crash on a busy road in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Bridge Street, outside the Plough Hotel, at 6:30pm on Tuesday (April 1), following a car crash involving a blue Hyundai Ioniq and a silver Mercedes C-Class.

The busy junction was cordoned off by police and remained closed into the night.

The Chronicle and Echo was at the scene and saw the roof of the blue Hyundai Ioniq had been completely cut off, with the front of the Mercedes also smashed.

Pictures from the scene at 9pm. Credit: Logan MacLeod

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, April 1, a collision occurred outside the Plough Hotel between the driver of a blue Hyundai Ioniq and the driver of a silver Mercedes C-Class.

"The passenger of the Hyundai, a man in his 80s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

"Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000188263 when providing any information.