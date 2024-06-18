Victims urged to come forward after man threatened them with zombie knife in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are urging victims to come forward after a man was seen threatening two people with a zombie knife in Northampton.

Police officers are appealing for the victims of a knife incident in Prentice Court, Northampton, to come forward.

The incident happened on May 29, between 2pm and 2.40pm, in Prentice Court.

Police say a man was seen with a zombie knife threatening a man and a woman.