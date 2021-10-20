Victim threatened at knifepoint and shot with his own pellet gun during Northampton burglary

Detectives have revealed burglars threatened a Northampton man with a knife, shot and injured him with his own BB gun and then locked inside his own home.

The incident happened in Auckland Close, Kingsthorpe, when two women and a man forced their way into his home at knifepoint.

They trashed the house and shot him with a pellet gun, causing injuries to his torso.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to identify these three people spotted on security camera in Auckland Close

They then locked the victim in his home and left — leading to him breaking an ankle climbing out of a window to escape.

Police have issued security camera footage of three people seen in the area around the time of the burglary.