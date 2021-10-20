Victim threatened at knifepoint and shot with his own pellet gun during Northampton burglary
Three people forced their way in before trashing house and attacking man
Detectives have revealed burglars threatened a Northampton man with a knife, shot and injured him with his own BB gun and then locked inside his own home.
The incident happened in Auckland Close, Kingsthorpe, when two women and a man forced their way into his home at knifepoint.
They trashed the house and shot him with a pellet gun, causing injuries to his torso.
They then locked the victim in his home and left — leading to him breaking an ankle climbing out of a window to escape.
Police have issued security camera footage of three people seen in the area around the time of the burglary.
A spokesman said: "We believe the people pictured may have information about the incident that could help with our investigation and we are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000415295."