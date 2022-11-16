News you can trust since 1931
Victim suffers cuts to face after bottle attack in Northampton Market Square

Police appeal for witnesses to Friday night assault

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:23pm

Police in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit in the face with a bottle on a Friday night in the town centre.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the victim had been offered cannabis by another man in the Market Square, adding: “When he declined, the man hit him with a bottle causing cuts to his face”.

The incident happened between 8.15pm and 9pm on October 14, anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000600976.

