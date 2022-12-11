Victim runs from man he believes was wielding knife during attempted robbery in Wellingborough

An attempted robbery took place in Wellingborough this week.

The attempted robbery took place in Monks Way between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, December 9 when a man was walking home from the shops.

Another male then approached the man and asked him for money.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The victim saw what he believed to be a knife in the offender’s waistband and ran away to safety. Nothing was stolen.”

According to police, the offender was a black male, around five foot and seven inches in height and of a slim build. He was described as wearing a Canada Goose black puffa jacket, black jeans, black Nike Air Max trainers and a blue ski mask.