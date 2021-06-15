Victim pushes away Kettering robber who tried to snatch his phone

Police are investigating.

A man was left with a cut to his fingers after pushing away a robber who tried to grab his phone in Kettering.

Police have launched an investigation after the attempted robbery in Thorngate Street between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Thursday (June 10) at the junction with Alexandra Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking towards Montagu Street when another man, described as being aged 30 to 40, approached him and asked him for money.

But when the victim said he didn't have any the man tried to snatch his mobile phone from his hand.

A police spokesman said: "The victim pushed him away and received a cut to his fingers as a result.

"The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 7in, and wearing a dark-coloured, old-style baseball cap low over his face and a dark-coloured fleecy jumper with a small zip down to the neck.

"He had a European accent."