Victim punched and kicked by three men during robbery at Northampton bus stop
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in Booth Lane North, Northampton.
A spokesperson said: “The incident happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday, August 31, when the man was assaulted by three other men at a bus stop next to Northampton College.
“During the assault, he was punched and kicked, and a gold ring, watch and black gilet were stolen from him.
“The suspects left the area in the direction of St Gregory’s Road.
“One of the suspects is described as a tanned male, around 18 years of age, of a skinny build, with black hair, a small black moustache, and brown eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and black joggers.
“Another suspect was a white male, around 18 years of age, about 5ft 9in, of a large build, with black hair, a black moustache and brown eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts,” the spokesperson added.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000514272.