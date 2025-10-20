Victim punched and kicked by three men during robbery at Northampton bus stop

By David Summers
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:11 BST
A 20-year-old man was punched and kicked at a bus stop in Northampton by three men who stole his ring and watch.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in Booth Lane North, Northampton.

A spokesperson said: “The incident happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday, August 31, when the man was assaulted by three other men at a bus stop next to Northampton College.

“During the assault, he was punched and kicked, and a gold ring, watch and black gilet were stolen from him.

Booth Lane North, Northamptonplaceholder image
Booth Lane North, Northampton

“The suspects left the area in the direction of St Gregory’s Road.

“One of the suspects is described as a tanned male, around 18 years of age, of a skinny build, with black hair, a small black moustache, and brown eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and black joggers.

“Another suspect was a white male, around 18 years of age, about 5ft 9in, of a large build, with black hair, a black moustache and brown eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts,” the spokesperson added.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000514272.

