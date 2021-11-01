Victim of fatal crash near Kettering named as fundraising page tops £4,000

Flowers left at the scene.

A teenager who died in a crash near Kettering has been named locally as Charlie Owen.

Charlie, 18, was a front seat passenger in a black Fiat Punto which was involved in a single-vehicle crash between Kettering and Pytchley on Friday night (October 29).

Charlie, known to his friends as Flump, was declared dead at the scene in Pytchley Lane and a police investigation is ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online fundraising page set up after Charlie's death has paid tribute to the Kettering teenager and has already raised more than £4,000.

The fundraising page said: "Flump was the biggest, hardest softie you would ever meet, built like a tank but couldn't hurt a a fly.

"Flump had a huge obsession with cars (mainly clapped out VWs). He hoped to one day pass his test after Covid and drive his Polo. He had huge plans for it, some of which none of us believed was possible but he sure proved us wrong.

"His final wish was to 1.8T engine swap it instead of his tiny 1.4. As a group of lads we want to finish his build as his final wish so we can take it to his final send off. Any money left over will be given to the family."

To donate to the online fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flump.

There was a huge turnout at a car meet on Saturday night where many paid their respects to Charlie.

Floral tributes have also been left at the scene of the tragic crash.

Collision investigators from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, which took place at about 10.15pm, or who has relevant dash-cam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 and quote occurrence number 21000630843.

An 18-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.