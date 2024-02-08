Victim of alleged Northampton robbery asked to come forward after he fled the scene
A victim of an alleged robbery in Northampton is being asked to come forward after he fled the scene.
Just after midnight on February 4, police officers on patrol in Wellingborough Road were approached by a man who told them he had just been robbed at the junction with Victoria Road, by a man wearing a dark hoodie.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The officers pursued the fleeing suspect down Victoria Road, but were not able to catch him. When other officers arrived at the scene, the man who had reported the incident was no longer there.
“Investigators are now appealing for the victim and any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000072093.