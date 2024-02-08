Victim of alleged Northampton robbery asked to come forward after he fled the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A victim of an alleged robbery in Northampton is being asked to come forward after he fled the scene.

Just after midnight on February 4, police officers on patrol in Wellingborough Road were approached by a man who told them he had just been robbed at the junction with Victoria Road, by a man wearing a dark hoodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The officers pursued the fleeing suspect down Victoria Road, but were not able to catch him. When other officers arrived at the scene, the man who had reported the incident was no longer there.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Victoria Road junction of Wellingborough Road.

“Investigators are now appealing for the victim and any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.”